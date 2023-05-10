Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has struggled throughout the NBA Playoffs, leading to no shortage of criticism from around the sports world. Poole recently received more backlash, this time from an anonymous NBA executive, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“He’s empty calories,” the NBA executive stated.

That is a simple, yet telling statement from how various executives may feel about Jordan Poole. There’s no denying his talent, but he’s dealt with consistency issues throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Those concerns have followed him into the postseason.

The NBA executive also added further thoughts on the Warriors’ young guard, per Bleacher Report as well.

“I don’t know why the Warriors rushed to overpay him,” the executive said. “They could have given him the same money this summer. At least then, they’d know what his contract would mean to their situation. He’s earning more than [Andrew] Wiggins, and Wiggins is way more valuable than Poole.”

The Warriors currently trail the Los Angels Lakers 3-1 in their NBA playoff series. Stephen Curry is obviously one of the best players in the NBA, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green can still certainly impact a game in pivotal fashion. However, Golden State needs Jordan Poole to step up if they want to make a comeback versus Los Angeles. If he’s able to rebound and perform well, the Warriors will have a legitimate chance of shocking the Lakers in this series.

It will be interesting to see if all of the criticism Poole has received can motivate him moving forward.