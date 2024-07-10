Former NBA player Jontay Porter pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge in a federal criminal case tied to the betting scandal that earned him a lifetime ban earlier this year.

Porter faces prison time for his role in the scheme, per Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press:

“In court Wednesday, Porter said he agreed to withdraw early from games to get out from under large gambling debts so he and co-conspirators could win bets on his performance. “I know what I did was wrong, unlawful, and I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Porter is set to be sentenced Dec. 18. He could face from just under three and a half years in prison to a little over four years. He’s also likely to be assessed hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution, plus potential fines.”

The former Raptors center entered the plea at his arraignment in a New York federal court and was set to be released on a $250,000 bond.

His lawyer had said previously that Porter was cooperating with authorities and being treated for a gambling addiction.

Court papers showed the case against Porter is related to an ongoing prosecution of four other men. Those four have been arraigned on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud but haven’t yet entered pleas.

They are charged with conspiring to profit off tips from an NBA player that he was going to exit two games early. They or their relatives allegedly used the knowledge to place winning bets that the athlete would do poorly in those games, according to a court complaint filed when they were charged in June.

Jontay Porter possibly also facing repercussions in Canada

Authorities in Canada recently opened a criminal investigation into Porter's betting scandal. After completing an assessment of available information for “online betting irregularities from Jan. 26 and March 20 Raptors games,” the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau determined a criminal investigation was warranted.

On the night of Toronto's Jan. 26th matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, there was increased interest on the under for Porter's props.

His marks were set at 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He was also subject to a 0.5 over/under for his made 3-pointers. Porter only played four minutes that night before leaving from what the Raptors described as a reaggravated eye injury he had suffered in a Memphis Grizzlies matchup four days prior.

Porter did not score in the Clippers game and had three rebounds and one assist. Moreover, he did not attempt a three-pointer. Thus, the under hit on all of his props.

One day later, DraftKings Sportsbook reported that the under on Porter's three-pointers was the biggest money-winner for bettors of any NBA props from games that evening. Porter then played 19 minutes and scored 12 points in addition to seven rebounds and three assists two days later.