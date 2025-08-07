The Seattle Storm were obviously trying to improve their team before the trade deadline, and that's what they did, acquiring Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics. Though they may have added an All-Star to the roster, there still can be moves to be made, and one thing that they need is more 3-point shooting.

In their last 16 games, they're 10th in offensive rating and shooting a league-worst 30% from behind the 3-point line, according to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

“Sykes is a clear talent upgrade and could give the Storm the best defense in the league, but they still desperately need some outside shooting, Maloney wrote. “There is still time on that front, though, and the Storm have two more first-round picks in the 2026 draft — via Los Angeles and Las Vegas — that they could move.”

There are a few players that Malone mentioned that the Storm could look to trade for, which included Rebecca Allen, Rachel Banham, Bria Hartley, and Marina Mabrey. With those picks that they have at their disposal, there's a good chance that they could make a deal for either one of them.

All four of those players are on teams that are not performing well at the moment, and sending them a pick in return could be the icing on the cake.

For the Storm, they have the talent on the team, but they've been in a slump. Adding Sykes will definitely help on the defensive side of the ball, as they were already one of the better teams in the league. Offensively, Sykes can attack the rim and create scoring opportunities, but she's just a career 30.4% shooter from 3-point range.

Adding a shooter to the team will help the Storm as they try to make a push up the standings through the second half of the season.