The Seattle Storm were obviously trying to improve their team before the trade deadline, and that's what they did, acquiring Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics. Though they may have added an All-Star to the roster, there still can be moves to be made, and one thing that they need is more 3-point shooting.

In their last 16 games, they're 10th in offensive rating and shooting a league-worst 30% from behind the 3-point line, according to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

“Sykes is a clear talent upgrade and could give the Storm the best defense in the league, but they still desperately need some outside shooting, Maloney wrote. “There is still time on that front, though, and the Storm have two more first-round picks in the 2026 draft — via Los Angeles and Las Vegas — that they could move.”

There are a few players that Malone mentioned that the Storm could look to trade for, which included Rebecca Allen, Rachel Banham, Bria Hartley, and Marina Mabrey. With those picks that they have at their disposal, there's a good chance that they could make a deal for either one of them.

All four of those players are on teams that are not performing well at the moment, and sending them a pick in return could be the icing on the cake.

For the Storm, they have the talent on the team, but they've been in a slump. Adding Sykes will definitely help on the defensive side of the ball, as they were already one of the better teams in the league. Offensively, Sykes can attack the rim and create scoring opportunities, but she's just a career 30.4% shooter from 3-point range.

Adding a shooter to the team will help the Storm as they try to make a push up the standings through the second half of the season.

More Seattle Storm News
Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm reacts to the referees call during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx
Noelle Quinn praises Storm’s resiliency despite Lynx lossErin Achenbach ·
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) is introduced prior to the mystics' game against the Golden State Valkyries at CareFirst Arena.
Mystics trade grade for Brittney Sykes deal with StormJoshua Valdez ·
Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) introduced
Storm’s Gabby Williams sets new franchise record in first quarter vs. LynxJedd Pagaduan ·
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at Footprint Center.
Storm acquire Brittney Sykes in trade with MysticsBenjamin Adducchio ·
Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) brings the ball up court while being defended by New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the first half at Barclays Center.
WNBA rumors: Storm urged to make blockbuster Marina Mabrey trade with SunJess Koffie ·
Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) reacts fater scoring against the Seattle Storm in the second half at Footprint Center.
Storm coach calls out refs for Skylar Diggins ‘bulls**t’Malik Brown ·