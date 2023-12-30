OG Anunoby's trade to the Knicks left NBA players in shock.

The New York Knicks pulled off a bold move to land OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for the coveted two-way wing. Now, NBA players are reacting to the shocking news. Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were among the first to give their reactions.

Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart took sharp notice of the OG Anunoby trade

Kuzma and Hart were shocked and excited about the blockbuster Knicks-Raptors trade, per posts from their X accounts:

What I wake up to — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 30, 2023

Raptors went crazy I like that — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 30, 2023

It appears that Josh Hart woke up from his nap to find the shocking news. Fortunately, he was not the one included in the deal. However, he will likely miss his two talented teammates.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma has no stake in the trade, given he plays for the Washington Wizards. Yet, he praised the Raptors for acquiring the “crazy”-good players. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will add great attributes to Toronto's roster.

The Raptors have been looking for a spark amid their 12-19 start to the 2023-24 season. Therefore, players on Toronto's squad have been heavily mentioned in trade rumors. In the end, OG Anunoby was the sacrifice for the team's evolution. Barrett and Quickley will provide a great offensive spark to the struggling squad.

On the other hand, New York has a solid team led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. The Knicks have been noted to be oversaturated with guards, so shipping out Immanuel Quickley made sense. It was a shock to see RJ Barrett leave. Still, New York received an upgrade in defense with OG Anunoby.

All in all, It remains to be seen which team is the winner of the trade as the 23-24 season progresses.