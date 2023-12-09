New York's rotation of Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, and Josh Hart could be causing an oversaturation problem.

The New York Knicks have had a solid start to the 2023-24 season. The Knicks are 12-9 and are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. However, New York has an abundance of guards and wings that could create a rotation issue. Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, and Josh Hart are having trouble adjusting to getting their fair share of minutes.

The Knicks must combine the strengths of their wings and guards to maintain success

There are people inside the Knicks' front office who understand the team has a “too-many-guys” situation brewing, per The Athletic. Earlier in the week, Quentin Grimes griped about his role with the team. Similarly, Josh Hart has spoken about not receiving as many touches as he would like so far.

Furthermore, Donte DiVincenzo's playing time is down from the 2022-23 season when he was with the Golden State Warriors. DiVincenzo's slightly diminished role makes sense given the Knicks' surplus of wings. The most intriguing piece of New York's rotation problem though Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley is in a contract year but is only playing 24 minutes a game. The 24-year-old has played a significant role with the Knicks and is one of the organization's most promising players. Quickley is averaging the most amount of points of his career (15.0). He should be the priority amid New York's stack of guards.

The Knicks want to make a deeper playoff run in 2024 after losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Miami Heat. The team's surplus of players is not a bad problem to have, New York must combine the strengths of players to achieve a balance that will allow them to consistently win games.