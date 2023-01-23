Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal.

Shortly after this deal was reported, Woj revealed the Lakers’ package for Rui Hachimura: Kendrick Nunn, and three second-round picks. That’s a hefty price for a player, but one that can work wonders for LA if it does work out for them.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

LA fans are loving Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Jesse Cinquini ·

Russell Westbrook, Lakers

RUMOR: Lakers-Spurs Russell Westbrook trade talks ‘still alive’

Alex House ·

Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverley, Lakers, Blazers

‘Con man’: Damian Lillard fires back at Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Blazers clash

Joey Mistretta ·

Rui Hachimura has been in trade talks all season long, and it’s clearly affected the former Wizards forward. In a recent interview, Hachimura had some rather depressing comments about the rumors, saying he just wanted to be in a team that wanted him. Now, he’ll get to play for a Lakers team that thinks he could be a key contributor to their playoff hopes. As Woj reported, they will also try to sign him to an extension this summer as the ex-Gonzaga standout becomes a restricted free agent.

Hachimura was the 9th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, selected by the Wizards. The Japanese forward is averaging around 13 points per game this season on decent efficiency. His ability to score inside the paint will be immensely valued in the Lakers, who will likely make more trades in the future to bolster this roster.