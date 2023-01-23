Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade to send forward Rui Hachimura to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/fdyrE9hlTf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2023

Shortly after this deal was reported, Woj revealed the Lakers’ package for Rui Hachimura: Kendrick Nunn, and three second-round picks. That’s a hefty price for a player, but one that can work wonders for LA if it does work out for them.

The Hachimura trade to the Lakers — including three second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn — is expected to be completed this afternoon, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers will land Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. https://t.co/TPQEQcxg4Q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2023

Finalized deal: Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second via Chicago, 2029 LA second and and less favorable of 2028 Washington/LA seconds, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2023

Rui Hachimura has been in trade talks all season long, and it’s clearly affected the former Wizards forward. In a recent interview, Hachimura had some rather depressing comments about the rumors, saying he just wanted to be in a team that wanted him. Now, he’ll get to play for a Lakers team that thinks he could be a key contributor to their playoff hopes. As Woj reported, they will also try to sign him to an extension this summer as the ex-Gonzaga standout becomes a restricted free agent.

Hachimura was the 9th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, selected by the Wizards. The Japanese forward is averaging around 13 points per game this season on decent efficiency. His ability to score inside the paint will be immensely valued in the Lakers, who will likely make more trades in the future to bolster this roster.