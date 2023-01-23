Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura turned heads across the league when he refused to comment on whether he had asked the team for a trade, and his name has subsequently come up in trade talks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“No comment,” Hachimura said earlier this week when asked if he demanded a trade, per The Washington Post. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player. And I want to be somewhere that loves my — likes my game, you know? I just want to be somewhere that trusts, believes in me. Just where I can be myself — that’s my goal.”

Several teams have inquired about Hachimura, but the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are considered the top suitors for the 24-year-old Japanese forward, who will turn 25 one day before the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards were previously linked to a trade that would include Jae Crowder coming back to Washington in return for Hachimura, according to Marc Stein. That seems unlikely now, as Crowder “won’t be able to make an immediate impact.”

Washington will have a tough time keeping their core together in the offseason, as Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma both have player options, and if they both re-sign, it could put the Wizards close to the projected $162 million luxury tax threshold.

In his scenario, Hachimura would be a tax casualty, and it explains why the team could be looking to get value for him now, per HoopsHype. The Kings could match salaries sending back a player like Terence Davis or Alex Len, while the Mavericks would need to send at least $4.9 million in a trade.

Rui Hachimura could become a restricted free agent this offseason, as long as he gets tendered a $7.7 million qualifying offer, which is a decrease from his $8.5 million qualifying offer as he won’t reach starter’s criteria, according to Yossi Gozlan.

It’s looking more and more likely that the Wizards forward will be sporting a new uniform by the time he turns 25 on Feb. 8.