The Washington Wizards have a looming Rui Hachimura decision to make, whether that be via trade or contract negotiations. His rookie contract is up at the end of the season and yet his involvement in the team’s plans – both on the court and towards the future – is murky at best.

Hachimura’s minutes have gone down the past two years, dropping to close to 20 minutes per game after being featured as a 30-minute starter in his first couple of seasons.

That’s led to some serious speculation on his future which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the man himself. Speaking to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, the Japanese national hinted that he just doesn’t feel wanted by the Wizards at this point in his career.

Did Rui Hachimura request a trade?

“No comment.”

Does he want to be traded?

“I don’t know. I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player.”

The Washington Wizards find themselves in familiar territory this season – the middle. With middling success at best, it’s no surprise that the trade speculation on their players has cranked up a notch. From focal points in Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma to role players like Rui Hachimura, there are a handful of players that will be in in the trade rumor mill come February.

The writing may very well be on the wall for Rui Hachimura’s time in D.C. It remains to be seen just how interested playoff-bound teams are in acquiring him given his useful yet rather limited skill set and lack of dependable long-range shooting. But with his talent and physical gifts, there will surely be someone knocking if he becomes available