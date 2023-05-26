Rule changes implemented in professional sports are almost never met with universal praise. One shift in the NBA poised to buck that trend? The growing possibility the league adds a second coach’s challenge as soon as next season.

The NBA’s competition committee is in “serious discussions” on awarding coaches an additional challenge in 2023-24 if their first challenge is deemed successful, according to Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report.

“NBA’s Competition Committee is in serious discussions on awarding teams a second and final challenge if first challenge is ruled successful beginning with the 2023-24 season,” Haynes wrote on Twitter.

A test run of the two-challenge approach could reportedly occur during Summer League action this offseason.

The NBA implemented the coach’s challenge in 2019-20. While it’s been a clear success in terms of righting the real-time wrongs of officials on personal fouls, out-of-bounds calls and goaltending violations, current rules only allow one challenge per game by each coach whether or not it’s successful.

As a result, the vast majority of coaches save their challenge for crunch-time, when single possessions loom extra large given circumstances of time and score. Expect that to change at least somewhat should the league make another challenge available to coaches who’ve already sounded the green alarm successfully.

Implementing the coach’s challenge was an awesome first step for the NBA. A few years later, it’s high time for a consensus and long-awaited improvement that would only make the challenge system even better for the league.