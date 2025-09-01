NBA players are usually well-off enough to focus on playing basketball, especially modern players. As a result, seeing them take up day jobs is usually a rare sight. Nonetheless, day jobs are still honorable pursuits that rake in honest income. But going outside the realm of money, regular day jobs also play an important part in shaping our society. We've already look at 10 NBA players that worked day jobs. But here is a look at eight more NBA players who worked day jobs.

Check out the gallery.

Andre Ingram – Tutor

Graduating with a physics degree, Andre Ingram also pursued a professional basketball career. After grinding it out in the developmental league, Ingram easily became a fan favorite when he made a splash for the Los Angeles Lakers. His story was all the more inspiring when he financially supported his basketball career by working as a math tutor.

Jonathon Simmons – Barber

It's crazy to think that Jonathon Simmons nearly gave up his hoop dream as he worked as a barber. However, an open tryout by the Austin Toros of the NBA D-League, now called as the NBA G League, changed his life. After that, Simmons turned a tryout into a four-year NBA career, having stopovers with the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Chris Boucher – Restaurant cook

Growing up in poverty, Chris Boucher was a high school dropout who made ends meet by working as a cook and dishwasher at a St. Hubert Chicken Restaurant. Originally, basketball was only his pastime before he was soon discovered at a basketball camp that changed his life forever. Boucher even won two NBA championships.

Terry Dischinger – Dentist

Terry Dischinger was a great person on and off the court. On the court, he was an Olympic gold medalist, 1963 NBA Rookie of the Year and a three-time NBA All-Star. Off the court, he was a well-respected dentist in Lake Oswego. After hanging up his NBA sneakers, Dischinger practiced dentistry for three decades before his passing.

Len Elmore – Prosecutor

Len Elmore carved out a respectable 10-year NBA career, suiting up for the Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Kansas City Kings. But while Elmore had the option to happily retire, the former 6-foot-9 big man instead pursued a career in law after earning a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Afterwards, Elmore served as a prosecutor, taking up the position of Assistant District Attorney in Kings County, New York, and working as Senior Counsel for a law firm.

Larry Bird – Garbage truck worker

Larry Bird was the face of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1980s, helping the franchise capture three NBA championships en route to a Hall of Fame-worthy career. But before his legendary career, Bird found himself overwhelmed by college at first, convincing him to drop out of Indiana University. While out of school, he worked as a garbage truck worker, which Bird actually enjoyed.

Dennis Rodman – Janitor

Dennis Rodman is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA thanks to his shenanigans and antics. But at the end, he's also a five-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner. However, it wasn't a smooth path to the NBA. Rodman endured the absence of his father, who left the family. Furthermore, he was cut from his high school team, opening the doors for him to work as an airport janitor at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Thanks to a growth spurt, Rodman tried basketball again, and the rest was history.

Shaquille O'Neal – Police officer

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most intimidating presences on the court. After all, the Big Diesel dominated the NBA en route to four NBA titles, three Finals MVPs, and one NBA MVP. O'Neal's stature successfully translated into law enforcement as O'Neal became a sheriff's deputy in Georgia and then later became a reserve officer in Los Angeles. The former 7-foot-1 NBA center even recalled helping prevent a shootout thanks to his presence as a Lakers great. With the potential shooter being a Purple and Gold fan, spotting O'Neal in the police force was enough for him to withdraw his resistance.