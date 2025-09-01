Nikola Jokic and Serbia’s EuroBasket campaign suffered a serious setback when Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a hamstring tear in the group stage. As a result, the injury sidelines the team captain for the rest of the tournament. It delivers a massive blow to Serbia and their hopes of making a deep EuroBasket run. In response to the news, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic revealed that he reached out to Bogdanovic shortly after learning about the setback.

“The moment I read that he was injured, I contacted him immediately,” Djokovic said. “I called him again, and he told me that unfortunately it was a more serious injury. I gave him some suggestions, ways he might be able to speed up his recovery. But it doesn’t seem to be helping this time.”

Bogdanovic’s injury occurred during Serbia’s group-stage victory against Portugal. He pulled up sharply while driving on a fast break and immediately signaled to the bench. Scans later confirmed a torn hamstring, ruling him out for the remainder of EuroBasket 2025. Before the injury, Bogdanovic was averaging nine points, 3.5 rebounds, and four assists per game, providing Serbia with steady scoring and leadership alongside Nikola Jokic.

While competing at the US Open, Djokovic stressed the importance of patience and recovery. “I gave some suggestions on how to recover faster, ways to heal quicker,” he said. “But this time, it’s something he’ll need to rest properly from.” His outreach highlights the close ties between Serbia’s top athletes, especially when representing their country on the international stage.

With Bogdanovic sidelined, Serbia now leans heavily on Nikola Jokic to carry the offense and inspire the locker room. The three-time NBA MVP has already delivered a 39-point performance against Latvia, and his leadership will be vital as Serbia prepares for a must-win matchup against Czechia.

Losing Bogdan Bogdanovic reshapes both the strategy and morale of Serbia’s EuroBasket campaign. However, Djokovic’s support serves as a reminder that resilience defines champions, and Serbia remains determined to keep fighting.