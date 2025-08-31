Jeremy Lin, the man who sparked “Linsanity” and captured basketball fans worldwide, has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball. The 37-year-old guard took to Instagram with a heartfelt post, reflecting on the rollercoaster ride of his 15-year career and bidding an emotional farewell to the sport he loves.

“As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away… This is a ride I never wanted to end, but I know it’s time… Love you all,” Lin wrote, capturing the bittersweet reality many athletes face when closing the chapter on their professional playing days.

The Jeremy Lin Story

Lin’s journey is one of perseverance and breaking barriers. Undrafted out of Harvard in 2010, he fought his way onto NBA rosters before exploding onto the scene in 2012 with the New York Knicks. That season, Lin led the Knicks on a seven-game winning streak that became known as “Linsanity,” captivating fans and raising his profile to global superstardom. He quickly became a symbol of Asian-American pride in the league, shattering stereotypes and inspiring countless young players.

His NBA career spanned nine seasons with stops including Houston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Toronto, where he won an NBA championship in 2019. Afterward, Lin continued his basketball journey overseas, shining in China’s CBA and later Taiwan’s P. League+, where he led the New Taipei Kings to back-to-back championships and earned MVP honors.

Despite battles with injuries and the ups and downs of a professional athlete’s life, Lin remained a beloved figure for his infectious energy and humble spirit. His impact went beyond stats; he opened doors for Asian-American athletes and showed the world the power of passion and resilience.

Retirement marks the end of Lin’s playing days, but not his presence in basketball or life. Fans can expect to see him explore new ventures and continue inspiring others off the court. Jeremy Lin’s farewell is heartfelt yet hopeful, acknowledging the hard choice while celebrating a remarkable career. For those who lived through “Linsanity” or followed his journey, it’s the close of an unforgettable chapter but the start of whatever comes next. As Lin said, “Love you all.”