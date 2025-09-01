Ranking the 100 greatest NBA players of all time is a gigantic undertaking. There have been 78 NBA seasons, and more than 5,000 athletes have laced up the kicks and put on a jersey over the league’s long and storied history.

In prior attempts of the goal, you’ve likely seen outlets use a panel or even a larger consensus to rank players. While there are strengths in a collective attempting to chart out the list, there are still biases at an individual and group level that can weigh heavily on the results.

Now here at ClutchPoints, we are attempting to cut out as much potential bias as possible, be it conscious or unconscious. This list has been sculpted through a new metric we will call E-Rank.

E-Rank is a formula that attempts to credit NBA players for what they accomplished in their time out on the hardwood. It does not care about style points, propaganda campaigns, shoe deals, or social media clout. It does not entertain hypotheticals and is not led astray due to nostalgia.

E-Rank assigns points based on 23 different factors. Some of those factors include career numbers, peak performance, league awards, and, of course, winning. The combined result is a snapshot or single vantage effort to rank greatness.

While purposed and intentional focus have been placed on objectivity and consistency through a formula opposed to back-and-forth opinion and reasoning, the list is of course not perfect, and it remains just one more entry or further viewpoint on a conversation that will continue in perpetuity.

However, it’s also worth noting that I, Josh Eberley, an avid NBA fan who has many opinions, thoughts, and wonders about the Association, do not in totality agree with the list’s overall order, which is important because if I did, then the data would be a reflection of my desired outcome rather than the result of an honest and inquisitive process.

Over each of the next 10 weekdays, ClutchPoints will release 10 more names until the final day where the entire Top 100 will be available. In addition, every drop will present you with some insight into the process and ask you to consider on your own terms how important each aspect of an NBA career really is when the dust has settled.

A final fast fact: The NBA named their 75th Anniversary team three years ago. E-Rank removed seven of the listed 75. The following players did not finish on the E-Rank Top 100 list: Pete Maravich, Dave DeBusschere, Billy Cunningham, Dave Bing, Earl Monroe, Nate Thurmond, and Lenny Wilkens.

Without further ado, here are the 10 names who just missed the cut, followed by players 100-91.

Honorable Mentions: Tim Hardaway (250), Bernard King (250.6), Spencer Haywood (252.95), Blake Griffin (253.505), LaMarcus Aldridge (259.3), Bob Lanier (260.105), Klay Thompson (261.6), Kevin Johnson (264.4), Billy Cunningham (268.2), Shawn Marion (271.15).

100. Chris Webber 271.85

Article Continues Below

99. Marc Gasol 272.95

98. Kyle Lowry 275.2

97. Al Horford 276.95

96. Tiny Archibald 285.5 (75th Anniversary Team)

95. Vince Carter 287.315

94. Jerry Lucas 289.5 (75th Anniversary Team)

93. Amar'e Stoudemire 292.45

92. Horace Grant 293.7

91. Grant Hill 300.25