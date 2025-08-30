NBA players are arguably the cream of the crop when it comes to basketball players worldwide. As a result, it's only natural that their play gets heightened in FIBA play. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who thrived in international play.

Neemias Queta

Neemias Queta is known in the NBA as a reserve center for the Boston Celtics. However, the 2024 NBA champion is the resident center for Portugal. At the EuroBasket 2025 opener, Queta posted 23 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks against Czech Republic en route to a 62-50 win. His dominant performance triggered Celtics fans to promote the Portuguese big man a bigger role once the NBA season returns.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a borderline starter who serves as an outside shooter in the NBA. His role dramatically increases with the Serbian national team, serving as a national team cornerstone. He played as the main gunner at the 2023 FIBA World Cup before playing second fiddle to Nikola Jokic at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He's expected to be a reliable second option once more at EuroBasket 2025.

Rui Hachimura is one of the key rotational players for the Los Angeles Lakers. His size and versatility complements well with the likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. But when he suits up for Japan, Hachimura becomes the point of attack. For years to come, the Lakers forward is expected to lead the Akatsuki Five, especially during major tournaments like the FIBA World Cup and the Olympics.

For several years, Patty Mills was the backbone for the Australia Boomers, a major difference compared to his role in the NBA. Usually, Mills serves as a reliable role player off the bench for various contenders. But with Australia, the 2014 NBA champion became the focal point of the offense. His major achievement with the Boomers was leading them to a bronze-medal finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before Mills announced his retirement from Australian basketball.

Jonas Valanciunas

As of late, Jonas Valanciunas has been targeted by several contenders thanks to the interior presence he brings to the table. The former NBA lottery pick hasn't lived up to expectations but has carved out a solid career as a starter quality center. Nonetheless, Lithuania continues to be his team, thus far. Lithuania has built around Valanciunas, leading to several competitive campaigns, including defeating Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With Domantas Sabonis out, the Denver Nuggets center is expected to anchor Lithuania once more at EuroBasket 2025.

Dennis Schroder caused quite a buzz during the 2024-25 season for switching NBA teams in a short amount of time. Schroder has been a reliable sixth man for various teams in his NBA career. However, he becomes an absolute superstar with the German national team. Schroder led the charge for Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup to bring home the gold medal. The Sacramento Kings guard will be a leader once more at EuroBasket 2025.

There's no question that Norman Powell had a breakout 2024-25 NBA season. The onetime NBA champion averaged a career-high 21.8 points per game. Fresh from a breakthrough year, Powell answered the call of the Jamaican national team. So far, he has been impressive at the 2027 FIBA Americas World Cup Pre-Qualifiers. He averaged 23.0 points per game, capped off by a 34-point masterpiece in a tight 80-76 win over Costa Rica.

Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado is a key player in the New Orleans Pelicans' rotation. The 6-foot guard even had a solid 2024-25 season, averaging 10.3 points per outing. However, Alvarado certainly kicks it up a notch when he wears the Puerto Rico national team jersey. The Pelicans guard was responsible for leading his country to an Olympic berth at the 2024 FIBA OQT. He was averaging a solid 17.8 points per game before having a scary fall against Argentina in the midst of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.

Kenneth Faried

Kenneth Faried was once a cornerstone for the Nuggets. His athleticism and motor were key assets before the NBA evolved too fast for him. However, few will forget his elite performance at the 2014 FIBA World Cup for Team USA's gold-medal campaign. He averaged a solid 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, terrorizing opposing teams as a premiere lob threat.

Carmelo Anthony carved out an All-Star career. He was also one of the best small forwards in NBA history. But while he was a premiere player in the NBA, Melo's international play made a case as the GOAT of Team USA. Apart from having won three Olympic gold medals and a bronze, he also set several FIBA records, including the most points in a single game in the Olympics with 37 against Nigeria in 2012.