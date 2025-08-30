A Group D clash between Slovenia and France at EuroBasket 2025 ended in chaos Friday after the final buzzer when a routine postgame handshake turned into a brawl.

As the last seconds ticked away in France’s 103-95 victory, players from both teams began shaking hands at midcourt. Among them was Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who exchanged a handshake with Sylvain Francisco. Moments later, Francisco picked up the ball from the floor and drove for a layup despite the game having already been decided. The act triggered a scuffle involving multiple players from both sides.

The incident overshadowed what had been a strong performance from Francisco, who carried France offensively. The guard finished with a team-high 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 9-for-15 from the field. He went a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line in just 25 minutes and posted an efficiency rating of 40.

WOW, what a situation. 😱😱😱 France and Slovenia players started to shake hands, and then Sylvain Francisco picked up the ball from the floor and went for a layup, which led to a brawl. CRAZY MOMENT IN KATOWICE.#EuroBasket #EuroBasket2025 pic.twitter.com/7kb6GTEuJV — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) August 30, 2025

Slovenia-France ends in scuffle after Luka Doncic, Sylvain Francisco exchange at EuroBasket 2025

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly added 13 points and four rebounds, while Wizards center Alexandre Sarr chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher scored 12 points with two rebounds, and New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele contributed six points and seven boards.

For Slovenia, Doncic delivered a near triple-double in a losing effort. The five-time NBA All-Star recorded a game-high 39 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals. He shot 8-for-20 from the field, connected on four of 10 attempts from beyond the arc, and made 19 of 20 free throws. His efficiency rating matched Francisco’s at 40.

The loss dropped Slovenia to 0-2 in group play, leaving the team searching for its first victory of the tournament. Slovenia will face Belgium on Sunday in hopes of turning its campaign around.

France improved to 2-0 with the win and will look to extend its perfect start against Israel on Sunday.

The bizarre finish added controversy to what had otherwise been a competitive matchup between two of Europe’s top basketball nations.