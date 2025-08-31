Serbia came in as the favorites for the 2025 EuroBasket, and it's no surprise when looking at the experienced talent that they have on the team. Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the sport right now, and they also have other key players who have helped them, as seen last year in the Paris Olympics. One of those key players is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is one of the better 3-point shooters in the league.

Unfortunately, it looks like Serbia may have to go on without Bogdanovic, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, as the sharpshooter suffered a hamstring injury against Portugal in the second round of the group stage.

“It is feared that the Clippers’ Bogdan Bogdanović will miss the rest of EuroBasket after sustaining a hamstring injury. Tournament favorites Serbia obviously still have Nikola Jokić but have lost their captain,” Stein wrote.

This could change a lot for Serbia as they try to win the championship, and Bogdanovic is one of the top players on the team. It looks like Jokic will have to carry most of the load, and it would be no surprise if he did so. The other players will have to step up, and they may have enough to still win it all.

As for Bogdanovic, the hope is that he has an easy recovery, but all eyes will be on if he will be ready for training camp with the Los Angeles Clippers in the upcoming month. Hamstring injuries are tricky, and you never know how long it could take for somebody to recover.

Bogdanovic is also a little older, so it could take some time until he's fully ready to go.

The Clippers will most likely bring him along slowly, and luckily for them, with the moves that they've made over the offseason, they have enough talent to make up for a possible absence.