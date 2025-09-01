Given how much materials and technology have improved today, it's a no-brainer that the NBA and other basketball leagues have put up the most durable basketball rims in their sanctioned games. This procedure certainly prevents any accidents and injuries, especially for high-flyers. In the past, several basketball leagues witnessed several broken backboards thanks to thunderous rim-rocking plays. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who've shattered the backboard.

Check out the gallery.

Darryl Dawkins

Widely known for his earth-shattering dunks, although his biggest achievement was winning an NBA title in 1989, the 6-foot-11 big man will always be remembered as the player who broke the backboard not once, but twice. The first time around, the first player drafted into the NBA out of high school reportedly dunked over then Kansas City Kings player Bill Robinzine.

Coincidentally, in the same season, Dawkins would make another backboard-shattering dunk against the San Antonio Spurs. Then-NBA Commissioner Larry O'Brien even penalized Dawkins by imposing a $5,000 fine on top of a suspension. Furthermore, it also forced his hand in imposing shatter-proof backboards in NBA games.

Chuck Connors

Although shattering the backboard usually stems from dunks, believe it or not, the first time a backboard broke in the NBA was from a pregame shootaround in 1946. The Boston Celtics' Chuck Connors attempted a set shot during the warm-ups. Arena workers reportedly failed to place a rubber support, causing the backboard to fly away after the shot.

Gus Johnson

Gus Johnson was one of the flashiest players during his time. From full-court passes to thunderous slam dunks, Johnson was a joy to watch. The five-time NBA All-Star reportedly broke three backboards throughout his career. Had Johnson played in today's NBA, pretty sure he would've broken the internet.

Chris Morris

Playing against Michael Jordan certainly brings out the competitive juices. However, Chris Morris did a little too much back in 1993. In a game against the Chicago Bulls, Morris made a strong statement by dunking over Bulls players with a two-hand finish that shattered the backboard. It was easily one of the most memorable career moments for the former NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection.

Jerome Lane

Jerome Lane may not have had a lengthy NBA career. However, the five-year NBA veteran certainly made a statement back in the NCAA when he threw down one of the most thunderous dunks in history. While playing for the Pitt Panthers, Lane converted a one-handed throwdown against the Providence Friars. To this day, it's considered one of the most memorable dunks in college basketball history.

Kevin Love was a walking double-double machine in the NBA. Furthermore, he later won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in historic fashion back in 2016. But even before entering the NBA, Love already possessed enough size that towered over his peers even in the amateur ranks. In fact, he was so big that the NBA champion destroyed a backboard during a high school game. The game was stopped with a score of 4-0. To make matters worse, the school even tried to make his family pay for the damages.

Sim Bhullar

Sim Bhullar became the first NBA player of Indian descent after he checked in for the Sacramento Kings in the midst of the 2014-15 season. Standing at 7-foot-5 with a 360-pound frame, Bhullar was no small man. In fact, he easily towers over everyone in a basketball court. Although his NBA career lasted only three games, Bhullar did turn some heads when he shattered the backboard in the Toronto Raptors' facility during a Pan Am Games practice. Had he did that in an NBA game, chances were higher that his career would've lasted longer.

While a lot of NBA fans target Darvin Ham for his shortcomings as a coach, no one can deny that Ham has plenty of basketball experience under his belt. After all, Ham did help the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 NBA title. Furthermore, he played an instrumental role for the Texas Tech Red Raiders by throwing down a slam dunk off a miss that propelled the school to its first Sweet 16 appearance. It's one of the most iconic dunks in college basketball history.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is regarded as the best NBA player of all time for a reason. Apart from winning six NBA titles, his aerial acrobatics turned basketball into a worldwide sport. While Jordan dunked the ball 179 times in his NBA career, interestingly, his strongest one didn't happen in an NBA game. Instead, his backboard shattering moment came while he was playing for Italian ballclub Stefanel Trieste in an exhibition match against Juve Caserta. And in GOAT fashion, he finished the night with 30 points.

There's no question that Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most feared players on the court during his peak. His combination of size, strength, and athleticism was unstoppable for teams back in the day. He was nearly an impossible coverage in one-on-one situations inside the shaded area. In the process, the Big Diesel certainly broke some backboards along the way.