The NBA MVP Award is for the best player of the regular season. More often than not, it's an award won by superstars at their primes. However, there are a select few who blossomed early enough to capture the award way ahead of other greats. Here is a look at the 10 youngest NBA MVPs.

10. LeBron James – 24

LeBron James captured his first NBA MVP at only 24 years old during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the 2008-09 season, James averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in 81 outings. In addition to this, he also led the Cavs to a stellar 66-16 record to reign supreme over all NBA teams in the regular season.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 24

Coming into the NBA as a raw prospect from Greece, the Milwaukee Bucks' patience and investment in Giannis Antetokounmpo finally materialized when he earned the Most Improved Player Award in 2017. However, the Greek Freak wasn't done just yet. In the 2018-19 season, Giannis shocked the world when he evolved into an MVP-caliber player at only 24 years old. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game to lead the Bucks to a 60-win season.

8. Bob Pettit – 23

The St. Louis Hawks only posted a measly 33-39 record during the 1955-56 season. However, a silver lining was the breakout year of sophomore big man Bob Pettit. The 23-year-old power forward led the NBA in scoring by putting up 25.7 points per game. He also tallied 16.2 rebounds per outing. In the process, he became one of the youngest NBA MVPs in league history.

7. Bill Russell – 23

Another sophomore center who earned NBA MVP honors was none other than Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics moved mountains in order to have the chance to draft a blue-chip prospect like Russell. In the end, it was all worth it. In fact, he helped the franchise win a championship in his rookie year before earning MVP honors in his second. He tallied 16.6 points and a league-best 22.7 rebounds per game with Boston finishing the season with 49 wins.

6. Wilt Chamberlain – 23

It's quite rare for NBA rookies to win the NBA MVP and the Rookie of the Year in the same season. However, the first of only two players to accomplish the feat was Wilt Chamberlain. Widely known for breaking NBA records, the 7-foot-1 center wasted no time in dominating the league. In his rookie year, he put up league-leading numbers of 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds per game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will forever be remembered as a legendary center. In fact, like the rest of the players in this list, he wasted no time in proving his worth. During his sophomore year, at 23 years old, Kareem averaged a league-high 31.7 points per game to capture the NBA scoring title. He also tallied 16.0 boards per outing. With his dominance, Kareem not only earned MVP honors but even led the Bucks to an NBA title that year.

4. Bob McAdoo – 23

In his third season, Bob McAdoo once again showcased his scoring chops, leading the league in scoring for the second straight season with 34.5 points per game. He also averaged 14.1 boards per outing. Averaging a monster double-double, McAdoo earned MVP honors for the first and only time in his career. But more importantly, his numbers translated to a 49-win season for the Buffalo Braves.

3. Moses Malone – 23

Moses Malone was one of the best centers in NBA history. To make matters more interesting, he was the first ever player to be drafted into the league out of high school. Despite facing insurmountable pressure, Malone didn't shy away from the bright lights. By his fifth NBA season, Malone captured his first of three MVP Awards. He posted 24.8 points, 17.6 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections per game.

2. Wes Unseld – 22

As mentioned previously, there are only two NBA rookies to win both the Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards. The second and last player to achieve the feat was a 22-year-old Wes Unseld. The 6-foot-7 power forward was a force to be reckoned with for the Baltimore Bullets, averaging 13.8 points, 18.2 rebounds, and 2.6 dimes per game. The Bullets also registered 57 wins that year.

1. Derrick Rose – 22

The youngest NBA MVP in history goes to Derrick Rose, who accomplished the feat back in the 2010-11 season, his third year in the league. The explosive guard averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Furthermore, the Bulls also posted 62 wins that year. Rose is one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history if it weren't for a serious knee injury that derailed his career.