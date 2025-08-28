With controlling owner Janie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka in attendance, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic earned a technical foul in the Slovenian national team's EuroBasket 2025 opener against Poland. After making the trip overseas, Buss and Pelinka arrived at Doncic's game, where Luka exemplified how he has earned more technical fouls in the NBA than most. Often leading the league, the five-time All-Star earned a tech in the third quarter.

While trying to draw a three-point shooting foul, Doncic complained to the officials about the no-call before he was slapped with a technical foul mid-complaint.

Luka Doncic was hit with a technical foul after unsuccessfully trying to draw a foul on this play 😬pic.twitter.com/JrC0VzgTib — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Buss donned a gold Doncic Lakers jersey courtside alongside Pelinka.

Rob Pelinka makes statement on visiting Lakers' Luka Doncic

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, alongside owner Jeanie Buss, made a statement amid visiting Luka Doncic ahead of Slovenia's EuroBasket 2025 opener against Poland. Doncic was appreciative of Pelinka and Buss' visit amid international play.

Pelinka, alongside Buss, wanted not only to voice their approval of Doncic's international play in EuroBasket but also to show their support in person, the Lakers GM said, per The Athletic's Dan Wolke.

“We just wanted to make a statement to Luka that we support what he does for his country. That’s really important to the Lakers when we have a player that’s the face of our franchise, just to show that support for him,” Pelinka said. “And it’s just great to see him with his teammates, interacting, having fun. As you said, he is in great shape, really committed to working hard this summer, and to be able to watch that in person was worth flying over the ocean to come be with him.”

Pelinka and Buss traveled to Poland to watch Doncic, who was grateful for the support, considering how far the Lakers executives had to travel, per Eurohoops.

“Means a lot, it’s a long flight, like 11–12 hours, means a lot for them to be here to support me. We had a great lunch today, it was great to see them,” Doncic said.

Doncic and the Slovenian national team fell to Poland 105-95 on Thursday.