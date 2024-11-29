LiAngelo Ball is not giving up on his dream of joining his brothers in the NBA. Ball has made it clear in the past that he's still pursuing an NBA career. He provided a new update while recently speaking on Angel Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel, via NBACentral.

“That's what I'm trying to do (play with Lonzo and LaMelo Ball in the NBA),” LiAngelo said. “That's why I'm trying to get to the G League… I gotta open my doors… I get calls (from) overseas (teams).”

Ball then explained how he is open to playing overseas, but wants to continue trying to make the G League first. LaMelo Ball previously tried to help get LiAngelo on the Hornets' G League team. However, LiAngelo Ball is currently not in the league.

Meanwhile, LaMelo has become a star with the Charlotte Hornets. He is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Trade rumors have swirled and there is a chance that he could get moved at some point down the road, as Charlotte is just 6-12 this season as of this story's writing.

Lonzo has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble. When healthy, he is one of the better guards in the NBA. He features All-Star potential, but Lonzo needs to find a way to stay healthy.

LiAngelo is not a bad player by any means. However, he has endured difficulty amid his goal of reaching the NBA. The goal is still alive, though, and he would love to at least play in the G League sooner rather than later. It does not appear that he is going to give up anytime soon.

Perhaps someday LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball will all team up in the NBA. For now, LiAngelo will continue to pursue his dreams while Lonzo and LaMelo look to help their current teams.