LiAngelo Ball has not quite caught on in the National Basketball Association, but he has kept his dream of becoming an everyday professional player alive.

Ball played in the G-League in 2022-2023 with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 2.3 points per game, one season after averaging 4.6 points per game.

LiAngelo Ball went undrafted in 2018 but has managed to stay relevant through social media and the prestige of the Ball family, which includes his father LaVar and brother Lonzo. On Thursday, LiAngelo Ball shared an update about his current situation that is going viral.

The Ball comments happened during a fast-paced time for NBA news. Jayson Tatum shared an industry secret with Team USA coaches that caught their attention. Jonathan Kuminga's status with the Golden State Warriors got a bold take.

With so many moves happening at all levels of professional basketball, perhaps there is hope for LiAngelo Ball yet.

LiAngelo Ball Updates Hoop Dreams

LiAngelo Ball said that he “hoops every day” and has been working out with his NBA brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, or the Bulls and Hornets, respectively. He added that he is “always getting NBA workouts in” and “waiting on my call” to presumably have another crack at sticking with an NBA basketball team.

He also mentioned that his family, which includes his father, sneaker and apparel mogul LaVar Ball, is doing well.

LiAngelo Ball NBA Prospects

LiAngelo Ball has shown a smooth all-around game and willingness to sacrifice statistics for the good of each team that he plays on, giving him a chance to make an NBA team some day.

At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, LiAngelo has NBA-caliber size and clearly is doing NBA caliber work in hopes of returning to the game he loves sometime in the near future. While LiAngelo Ball has the pedigree and bloodlines to become an NBA player, something appears to be missing from his quest to make it in the league.

Perhaps he simply has not been selfish enough on the court during his G-League stints to fully polish his game the way it needs to be polished. Perhaps he is content with a life of luxury and celebrity outside of the spotlight that he currently is able to enjoy.

Frankly, it would surprise most NBA fans if the 25-year-old LiAngelo Ball ever makes it to the NBA for any sort of full-time gig. That being said, he does have what it takes to make an NBA Summer League or G-League roster in terms of his overall talent.

If LiAngelo Ball truly wants to play in either of these leagues, he will simply have to put it on his mental vision board and do his best to make it happen. It won't be easy, but there is a real chance, that much is for sure.