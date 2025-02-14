Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung is set to defend his title at the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk contest on Saturday in San Francisco as part of NBA All-Star weekend. The two-time defending champion is aiming for a historic three-peat but acknowledged he is feeling some nerves ahead of the competition.

Speaking courtside with Taylor Rooks on NBA TV ahead of Friday night’s Rising Stars game, McClung opened up about his mindset going into the contest.

“I’m going to try my best,” McClung said. “I’m nervous but super excited.”

Despite his nerves, McClung emphasized that they have fueled his preparation for the event.

“I think it just kinda makes me want to prepare more,” he said.

Mac McClung embraces heightened challenge in pursuit of third straight dunk contest title

Moreover, McClung, who has delivered electrifying performances in previous dunk contests, noted that this year’s event presents a greater challenge.

“I think this is my most challenging one,” McClung said. “I think it’s the most I’ve prepped for something in my life probably, more than any of the other contests – so hopefully all of that comes to light.”

A third consecutive victory would place McClung among an elite group of dunk contest winners. However, he remained humble when asked about his place in history.

“I’m not sure, that’s not really for me to say,” McClung said. “But I would definitely be incredibly honored… being in the group of all the people that have been a part of this is already really cool to me.”

Expand Tweet

McClung also teased what fans can expect from him on Saturday night.

“I would just say it’s the most props I’ve ever used in my dunk contest career… and it’s the most challenging,” he said. “I’m just going to try and give it all and this is my best stuff.”

The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk contest will air Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT and truTV. McClung will compete against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr.