Mac McClung won the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, marking his second consecutive win in the annual NBA All-Star Weekend event.

After receiving his trophy, McClung was asked if he would return next season to try for the 3-peat:

"I'd have to think about it. Never say never, but I'll think about it."

Said McClung on the possibility of defending his NBA Slam Dunk Contest championship at Chase Center in 2025, “I'd have to think about it. Never say never, but I'll think about it.”

Hopefully McClung decides to return to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest next year because, aside from a couple of his dunks, it was pretty lackluster on Saturday. Jaime Jaquez, Jacob Toppin, and Jaylen Brown had their moments, but left NBA fans wanting more.

Hopefully the NBA is looking at ways to revitalize the Slam Dunk Contest. A couple of possibilities are out there. These including limiting or removing props or other people. Multiple dunks on Saturday night involved jumping over another person. While McClung's dunk over Shaquille O'Neal was impressive, it's less so when it's a more normal sized person. Fans have also seen it dozens of times at this point.

Most importantly, the NBA needs to encourage bigger names to participate in the contest. Jalen Brown, though he didn't win, deserves credit for being willing to get in there and show off his moves. If the league was able to get Shaedon Sharpe, Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards, and Ja Morant to participate with Mac McClung next season, that would be must-see viewing for every NBA fan in the world.