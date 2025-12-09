The Orlando Magic (14-10) enter Tuesday night’s NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup against the Miami Heat (14-10) with clarity on their injury status, and the headline centers on Jalen Suggs’ availability. Despite exiting Sunday afternoon’s 106–100 loss to the New York Knicks with an apparent leg issue, Suggs does not appear on the team’s latest injury report and is expected to be available as Orlando looks to advance in tournament play.

The Magic released their updated report Tuesday afternoon, confirming that forward Franz Wagner has been ruled out after suffering a left high ankle sprain against New York. Suggs, however, was not listed, indicating that the leg discomfort he experienced late in Sunday’s contest is not expected to sideline him.

Suggs appeared to grab at his upper leg or groin area during the fourth quarter after an awkward sequence. He was seen stretching on the baseline before checking out of the game and limping toward the locker room. He later returned to the bench as the Magic attempted to mount a late comeback.

The former All-Defensive Second Team guard has been one of Orlando’s most consistent two-way players this season. Through 19 games, he is averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 steals per game on 45.5% shooting. Against the Knicks, Suggs logged 17 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes, despite a cold shooting night from beyond the arc.

Some news: #Magic two-way players Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson are both now listed as AVAILABLE for tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinal against Miami. Meanwhile, the reason two-way center Colin Castleton is OUT has changed: Left thumb fracture. https://t.co/V39L01eMyY pic.twitter.com/fuQMIo50nr — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 9, 2025

Wagner’s absence presents the most significant challenge for the Magic as they prepare to face Miami. The fifth-year forward suffered his ankle injury after leaping to complete a lob attempt, only for Knicks center Ariel Hukporti to disrupt the pass. Wagner landed awkwardly on his left leg, immediately collapsing in visible pain. He was helped off the floor without putting weight on the leg and was later diagnosed with a high ankle sprain following an MRI.

Wagner has been one of Orlando’s most productive players this season, averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 49% shooting while starting all 24 contests before the injury. He played just seven minutes against New York but recorded seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in that brief span.

The Magic will lean heavily on Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane against a Miami team they narrowly defeated 106–105 in last Friday’s meeting. Banchero, who recently returned from a left groin strain that sidelined him for 10 games, will play his third game since returning. Bane, meanwhile, has emerged as a key offensive force since arriving in Orlando.

Tip-off for the NBA Cup quarterfinal is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Following Tuesday’s contest, the Magic will open a four-game road trip, beginning Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets (17–6).