The Orlando Magic have crashed out early in the playoffs for the past two seasons, suggesting that they needed to pull off something big during the offseason to try and get over the hump. What they needed was more shooting and offense, and they got their man in Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade.

Bane has taken some time to acclimate to his new home team, but it seems as though he's now as comfortable as one can get. He certainly was flying on Tuesday night during the Magic's 117-108 win over the Miami Heat in NBA Cup quarterfinals action, dropping 37 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter alone, to lead the team to victory. Bane could not have stepped up at a more opportune moment, what with Franz Wagner out due to an ankle injury and Paolo Banchero still dealing with a minutes restriction.

After the game, Banchero gave his new Magic teammate props and revealed how much of a helpful presence Bane is to the team.

“He's been a hell of a scorer, shooter, player in general since he's been in the league. Obviously, he was doing it over there in Memphis. And now he's over here doing it in Orlando. Definitely love having Desmond out there,” Banchero said, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter). “He played great.”

"We love having Desmond out there."@Pp_doesit gives @DBane0625 his flowers after his 37-point performance helps the Orlando Magic advance to the Emirates NBA Cup Semis!

Paolo Banchero still rounding into form for the Magic

Banchero missed time earlier in the season with a groin injury, and the Magic managed to hold down the fort in his absence. But with Wagner's injury coinciding with Banchero's return, it's imperative for the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft to round into form quickly.

He did put up 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to go with one block in 32 minutes of play. Expect him to bring it his all on Saturday night when they take on the winner of the New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors clash in Vegas for the semifinals of the NBA Cup.