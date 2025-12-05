Paolo Banchero is officially set to rejoin the Orlando Magic lineup, ending a 10-game absence that has tested the team’s depth and reshaped its offensive rhythm. Ahead of the Magic’s matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday night, the All-Star forward detailed his recovery process and expressed excitement about finally returning to the floor.

Banchero spoke with the Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede during shootaround, confirming that he will be available when the Magic (13–9) close out their three-game homestand against Miami (14–8) at 7 p.m. ET.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been feeling really good this week,” Banchero said. “It’s only been 10 games but it feels like it’s been 50. I’m just happy to be back out there, get to run up and down, and compete. And be out there for the rest of the year.”

The 23-year-old has not played since Nov. 12, when he exited Orlando’s 124–107 win over the New York Knicks after suffering a left groin strain. Before the injury he logged four points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 12 minutes. The setback halted a strong start to his fourth NBA season.

Through 12 games, Banchero has averaged 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field across 32.8 minutes per contest. He emphasized that unlike last year’s extended absence, this recovery involved less time away and more controlled physical progression.

“I’m really excited,” #Magic star Paolo Banchero said of his return. “… It’s only been 10 games but it feels like it’s been 50.” He later added: “All the movements that I normally do in the game, I’ve been able to do without any pain or discomfort.” Full remarks: https://t.co/vTfSlaKK1a pic.twitter.com/QJr33hEK4j — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 5, 2025

“It feels good. I’m sure it’ll be an adjustment. I’m sure I’ll have a lot of adrenaline. But my legs feel very fresh,” Banchero said. “It’s not the same as it was last year where I missed 30-something games. You know, it’s only been 10 games. I’ve done a lot of testing, running, jumping, and dunking — all the movements that I normally do in game, I’ve been able to do without any pain or discomfort. So, I’m excited.”

Magic’s offensive rise continues as Paolo Banchero returns for matchup vs. Heat

In Banchero’s absence, the Magic posted a 7–3 record, stabilizing their position in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando enters Friday as the No. 6 seed after a narrow 114–112 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. During the stretch without Banchero, the Magic experienced a significant offensive uptick, averaging 122.3 points per game — third in the NBA over that span behind only the Boston Celtics (122.6) and Denver Nuggets (125.7). The team also posted a +8.9 net rating, the fourth-best mark in the league during that period.

The boost has come largely from improved ball movement, increased pace and expanded roles for players such as Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, and Tyus Jones. Banchero’s return adds another layer to an offense that has surged while maintaining defensive structure.

Beede also shared video of Banchero going through shooting drills alongside Jones, Black and rookie Jase Richardson. In a separate update, he noted that head coach Jamahl Mosley felt encouraged by the forward’s progress.

#Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Paolo Banchero was able to go through a full shootaround session this morning with the team and he “looks great.” Here was Banchero getting up some 3s from the top of the key with Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson and Anthony Black: pic.twitter.com/ku8Fd04te7 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 5, 2025

“Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Paolo Banchero was able to go through a full shootaround session this morning with the team and he ‘looks great.’”

Friday’s meeting with the Heat marks Orlando’s final home game before a two-game road trip. With Banchero back in the fold, the Magic aim to build on an already promising start and maintain their climb up the Eastern Conference standings.