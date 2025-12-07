On Sunday, the Orlando Magic hit the floor on the road to take on the New York Knicks. Orlando has been rolling of late, currently sitting at 14-9 despite a rough 1-4 start to the season.

Unfortunately, the Magic got some tough injury news early on in this game regarding one of their best players.

“Franz Wagner just landed awkwardly after an Ariel Hukporti foul seems to have suffered left knee injury. He’s been down on floor for several minutes and is now being helped off the court, not putting any weight on left leg,” reported Ian Begley of SNY on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Magic say Franz Wagner suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter today at New York. He is out for the remainder of the game and will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Orlando,” reported ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Franz Wagner heads to the locker room after an awkward landing on a botched alley-oop. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/oVLZmgsEZu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025

A Wagner injury is certainly not something that the Magic can afford to sustain right now. Orlando only recently got star Paolo Banchero back from an injury of his own last week.

Injuries have been a major theme for the Magic during the Banchero and Wanger era, with the two stars each missing significant portions of time throughout the last few seasons as the team tries to break into the upper echelon of Eastern Conference teams.

In any case, at the conclusion of the Knicks game, the Magic will next take the floor on Tuesday for an NBA Cup elimination game at home against the Miami Heat.