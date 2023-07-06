LeBron James and his former Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo were spotted coaching LeBron's son Bryce James at Nike's Peach Jam this week, a premier tournament for high school basketball players.

Peach Jam was created back in 1996 as one of the most important grassroots showcases for up and coming stars. Bryce will be using the tournament and the spectacle created by his father's appearance to bolster his standing in the basketball recruiting scene.

LeBron James & Rajon Rondo coaching up Bryce and his team 📋🗣 (via @krystenpeek)pic.twitter.com/grSQAX5w6I https://t.co/4LAmL0w2r7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 5, 2023

Bryce James tallied 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting in their first contest on Wednesday, where their team Strive For Greatness picked up a nine point victory.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams “all made James a priority on Day 1 of games,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Bryce is a 16 year old shooting guard, who recently decided to transfer to Campbell Hall from Sierra Canyon, where he played with his brother, Bronny James. He will be a junior at the Los Angeles prep school this fall, and has a lot of work to do to grow on recruiting boards.

Bryce had a growth spurt to 6-foot-6, passing his older brother who stands three inches shorter. Bronny had a similar recruitment through high school, with limited offers before exploding in the rankings during his senior year and committing to the USC Trojans as a 4-star guard.

Rondo and James last played together in 2021, before Rondo was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in his final season. The pair won a championship in the 2020 abbreviated covid season in the Disney World bubble.