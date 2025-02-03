The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves through the NBA late Saturday night into early Sunday morning when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported a blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. The trade, one of the most significant midseason deals in league history, instantly became a viral moment. HoopsHype noted that Charania’s tweet announcing the deal has become his most retweeted and liked post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet, posted at 12:12 a.m. on February 2, has amassed over 269,000 likes, 104,000 retweets, and 18,000 comments. Additionally, it has generated over 91.5 million views, further emphasizing the magnitude of the trade.

The Lakers agreed to acquire 25-year-old Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. In exchange, the Mavericks received Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz also took part in the deal, adding Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection to their roster.

Historic Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade reshapes Lakers, Mavericks' championship aspirations

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this trade marks the first time in NBA history that two reigning All-NBA players have been traded for one another midseason. The move significantly alters both franchises, as Davis joins forces with Kyrie Irving in Dallas while the Lakers pair LeBron James with Doncic in a bold move to secure their future.

Davis leaves behind a decorated tenure in Los Angeles, where he helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble and played a key role in their run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. His defensive presence and ability to impact games on both ends made him an integral part of the team’s success over the past five and a half seasons.

Doncic, meanwhile, departs Dallas after establishing himself as one of the league’s premier offensive talents. The five-time All-Star guided the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals twice, in 2022 and 2024. Last season, he led Dallas past the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Boston Celtics in five games.

The trade signals a major shift for both teams as they aim to strengthen their championship aspirations. The Lakers now have a 25-year-old superstar in Doncic to take over once James eventually retires, while the Mavericks hope Davis’ two-way dominance alongside Irving will bring them closer to another Finals appearance.

Reactions from players, executives, and analysts continue to surface as the league processes the ramifications of the historic transaction.