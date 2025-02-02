The NBA world was rocked Saturday as the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks pulled off a stunning blockbuster trade, sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas in exchange for Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Utah Jazz also got involved, acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Clippers' 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavericks' 2025 second-round pick.

When ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news, the reaction was immediate disbelief. Many fans and even NBA players thought his account had been hacked. “April fools right?” Jalen Brunson posted on X. Tyrese Maxey simply wrote, “HUH!!!!” while Tyrese Haliburton questioned, “Shams got hacked?”

Marc Stein quickly confirmed the trade was real, reporting, “The Mavericks are indeed, without warning, trading Luka Dončić to the Lakers in a three-team deal that will bring Anthony Davis to Dallas, two sources close to the talks confirm.”

NBA world reacts as Luka Doncic is moved to the Lakers

Joel Embiid summed up what many were thinking: “WOWWWWW NO F WAY.”

The move blindsided Dončić, who had not requested a trade, according to Stein. Reports indicate it was the Mavericks who initiated talks with the Lakers. Even LeBron James, often viewed as the Lakers’ unofficial general manager, was reportedly at dinner when the deal went down and had no idea it was happening. Even Stephen A. Smith was shook:

For the Lakers, the trade shifts the team’s long-term future. While Davis has been the franchise’s defensive anchor, Dončić brings a generational offensive talent who can carry the franchise once James eventually retires. “LUKA DONCIC TO THE LAKERS?? WTF,” Troydan posted on X.

Dončić, a five-time All-NBA first-team selection at just 25 years old, is currently sidelined with a calf injury. Despite his immense talent, concerns about his conditioning factored into the Mavericks' decision to move him. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Dallas grew frustrated with Dončić’s lack of discipline regarding his diet and fitness, which contributed to his recurring injuries.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison defended the deal, explaining, “I believe that defense wins championships. I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.” The move gives Dallas a frontcourt duo of Davis and Daniel Gafford, while keeping Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and P.J. Washington in the lineup. However, the departure of Dončić, the face of the franchise, is a seismic shift.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a known Mavericks fan, summed up the feelings of many: “I’m sick rn….” Only time will tell if this deal benefits both teams, but one thing is clear—this trade has completely altered the landscape of the NBA.