In life, there is sometimes the natural inclination, or even obligation, to hold someone or something to a higher standard than is deserved. After two decades of shared basketball excellence, it is easy to extol the LeBron James-Kevin Durant rivalry as one of the best in recent NBA history. But have fans conflated their individual greatness with their lopsided showdowns?

Fresh off the Los Angeles Lakers' comeback victory versus the Phoenix Suns Thursday, Stephen A. Smith further examined the rivalry between James and Durant. “I don't think it's been that important… When KD went to Golden State, that was his way of saying… I'm here now, I got my own crew… I just wish there was more to it,” he opined on Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take.

Smith was sure to give each superstar his flowers, but it is hard to argue against his overall point. The 2012 NBA Finals, which pitted James' Miami Heat against Durant's Oklahoma city Thunder, had the makings of a classic rivalry that never fully materialized.

James and Durant each found new homes. Injuries and unforeseen obstacles prevented their paths from converging on the big stage for five years. By the time 2017 rolled around, Kevin Durant had already made one of the most polarizing free agency decisions in professional sports history, signing with the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were sorely outmatched by that unstoppable powerhouse.

It would have been nice to see both legends on a more even battlefield. Though, that could be the case this season. Durant dominated from an individual perspective in Thursday's game, but James erupted late on Thursday night to push LA past Phoenix.

Although they are each in the twilight of their Hall of Fame careers, fans might get to witness a truly epic postseason clash between the Lakers and Suns in 2024. One that is befitting of the indelible impact these generational talents have had on the game.