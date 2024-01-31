Tony Snell is fighting his way back onto an active NBA roster, in hopes of a retirement incentive that would help his family.

NBA veteran Tony Snell is working against the clock. Snell needs to make a team's active roster by Friday and sign for the rest of the season in order to be eligible for the NBA's premium medical plan, per Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports. He needs to play 10 years in the league for the Players Association’s retiree benefits program, which would cover himself as well as his wife and two kids. Both of his sons were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Snell's level of urgency is higher than ever. He currently plays for the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. He has yet to crack the active roster for the Celtics, given that they have younger players on the bench and they're not looking to make any changes. The Celtics are the No. 1 team in the NBA, in terms of a record standpoint with a 37-11 split on the season.

While Snell mentions his love for his role with the G-League affiliate, as a mentor for younger players, he has a mission to get back to the NBA court and secure the medical plan. Snell is also diagnosed with autism, so it's important for him to find a way into the NBA's retiree benefit program.

The NBA trade deadline is on February 8th and the G-League trade deadline lies on February 24th. Snell needs to find a way to get back on the professional hardwood, and if it's not with the Celtics, a trade to another organization may suit his demands.