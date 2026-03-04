The Lakers were able to pull off a thrilling victory over the Pelicans as they set their eyes on the Nuggets on Thursday to put together a three-game win streak. Following the game, Doncic got a question that he's answered many times before.

Ever since the All-Star break, there have been conversations about if the Lakers' “Big Three” of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves fit. The conversations have grown in the media, especially as numbers indicate that lineups featuring just Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, with LeBron James off the floor, have a better net rating. Likewise, lineups with just LeBron on the floor and Doncic and Reaves on the bench have a better net rating.

As there's been a fervent debate over whether the three Lakers stars actually fit, Luka signaled his defiance to the conversation in a post-game interview following the win over the Pelicans.

“Are you guys gonna ask me this question every night?”

Article Continues Below

Although reluctant to continue to speak about the topic, he gave an answer.

“I think just what everybody sees. We obviously won three in a row. We've been playing together since all-star break…obviously the chemistry is going to keep building every day, every game we play.”

The Lakers are currently 37-24, sitting at the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They are two games ahead of the Suns, who sit at the seventh seed and in the Play-In tournament. Their game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday is pivotal, as Denver is only one game ahead of Los Angeles in the win column.

After a season in which all three stars have missed significant time, the Lakers finally feel they have a relatively healthy roster as they head into a very important stretch of games that includes matchups against playoff teams such as the Nuggets, the Knicks, the Timberwolves, and the Rockets.