The New Orleans Pelicans travel to the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night to face a Los Angeles Lakers team that has won each of their last three games. They have overturned a three-game skid off the back of some highly impressive shooting and will look to extend their running against New Orleans.

For the Pelicans, much depends on the status of Zion Williamson, who recently claimed in his tell-all interview with ESPN that he expected to play after having recovered from his ankle injury. That, however, has only proved enough for his status to change to ‘questionable,' per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Zion Williamson (right ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game against the Lakers, the Pelicans say. He recently told ESPN that he "expects to be back" for the LA matchup. pic.twitter.com/XUxZMjPaEm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

Williamson sustained the injury during Friday’s victory over the Utah Jazz and was forced to sit out Sunday’s 137-117 blowout loss to the Clippers, a defeat that snapped New Orleans' four-game winning streak. The Pelicans have continued to struggle despite the recent improvement.

They are 19-43 for the season and languishing at 13th in the Western Conference, ten wins away from the Portland Trail Blazers at 10th and need a change in fortunes to get to the postseason.

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Lakers

While the questionable tag is a concern, Zion himself expects to play, and barring any late incident, fans can expected him to be involved at least off the bench.

Speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Monday, Williamson stated,

“I expect to be back tomorrow against the Lakers.”

Before the ankle tweak, Zion had been in the midst of his most durable stretch as a pro, playing in a career-high 35 consecutive games. On the season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists whilst shooting at more than 58% overall from the field.

Regardless, the Lakers (36-24) have found their rhythm, entering the night as winners of two straight blowouts. They have won nine of the last 10 meetings against New Orleans and will be looking for another straightforward win at home.

Pelicans injury report

Zion Williamson (Right Ankle Sprain): Questionable

Trey Alexander (G-League Two-Way): Out

Hunter Dickinson (G-League Two-Way): Out

Lakers injury report

None