Speculation surrounding a potential rift between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick was put to rest Tuesday when ESPN insider Dave McMenamin publicly addressed the situation, stating there is no feud between the Los Angeles Lakers star and head coach.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, McMenamin detailed conversations with league and team sources after video circulated online from Saturday’s 129-101 win over the Golden State Warriors.

“I checked into this with people around the league and within the team and I’ll just tell you my report,” McMenamin said. “A league source said when he saw the video – LA is different, the smallest thing becomes the biggest thing. A source close to Luka told me that he and JJ have a strong, close relationship that dates back nearly a decade and they're both fiercely competitive and they push one another.”

The moment in question occurred when Doncic exited the game and walked toward the bench. Redick briefly grabbed Doncic’s wrist in an apparent attempt to speak with him. Doncic pulled his arm away and continued to his seat as Redick followed. The two exchanged words before Redick turned away. Doncic then stood as if to continue the exchange, while Jarred Vanderbilt rose alongside him to prevent further escalation.

The sequence quickly spread across social media, prompting speculation that tension existed between the franchise’s cornerstone player and first-year head coach.

McMenamin continued by emphasizing the competitive context behind the exchange.

“A team source said find me a star in the NBA that isn’t frustrated amidst a three game losing streak and so it’s much ado about nothing but hey, we know the internet likes to have their fun. In this case, if you have been around an NBA basketball team full of people who live for competition, sometimes it gets a little messy when they’re trying to go towards a common goal.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have navigated heightened scrutiny throughout the season, particularly following the high-profile acquisition of Doncic and Redick’s transition from analyst to head coach. Competitive exchanges between players and coaches are common within NBA locker rooms, especially during stretches of inconsistency.

Los Angeles enters Tuesday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans at 36-24, sitting sixth in the Western Conference. The Lakers will attempt to extend a two-game winning streak as they continue their push toward the postseason.