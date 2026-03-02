Few eras of sneakers redefined a genre quite like the run Nike Basketball saw during the 2010's, promoting the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant all at the height of their powers. Debuted at 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend, the Nike Basketball “Galaxy” pack remains one of the most iconic sneaker drops in history. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James paid homage to the iconic colorway with his Nike LeBron 23 PE.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The 2012 NBA All-Star Game was iconic in more ways than one, but it's arguably one of the most nostalgic moments for sneakerheads thanks to the slate of heavy hitting releases at the time. Silhouettes like the Nike Kobe 7, Nike LeBron 9, Nike KD 4, and the “Galaxy” Nike Air Foamposite all created a frenzy, capped-off by a classic All-Star game that featured the NBA's best on display.

The Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” particularly made an impression, ditching the typical galaxy print and opting for a bright safety orange scheme reminiscent of a space suit. The sneakers live in lore as one of Nike Basketball's greatest creations, so LeBron James himself paid homage to the iconic sneaker with an inspired colorway along his current Nike LeBron 23.

Nike LeBron 23 “Big Bang”

Article Continues Below

☄️ @KingJames wears a Nike LeBron 23 inspired by his “Big Bang” 9 worn in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/J3ypXTa8VE — NBA KICKS (@NBAKicks) March 1, 2026

LeBron debuted a Nike LeBron 23 “Big Bang” PE against the Warriors this weekend ☄️ Did they do justice to the OGs? 🤔 Our breakdown: https://t.co/3OaAtQtJud pic.twitter.com/J5P4yJILsj — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 2, 2026



The newest “Big Bang” LeBron 23 PE offers similar nods to the LeBron 9 original, namely from the deep orange hues throughout, complemented by the lighter orange piping along the main panel. The LeBron 23 also featured an icy translucent outsole, mimicking the original release. The main difference comes from the space grey Nike Swoosh on the LeBron 9, traded for a black Swoosh with similar grey outlining on the updated LeBron 23.

The final detail, and perhaps most notable, comes in the form of the tongue logo, which is the same logo Nike Basketball crafted for the 2012 All-Star Collection. Whether or not this pair will release to the public is still to be determined, but fans can expect a potential release as both Nike and LeBron James have been generous with the drops thus far.