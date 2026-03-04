The Los Angeles Lakers looked for their third straight win as they hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

The Lakers leaned on the momentum from their back-to-back conquests of the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, giving them an extra bounce against the Pelicans.

It was pretty evident in the third quarter, when Marcus Smart and LeBron James teamed up for a breakaway jam.

Smart telegraphed the pass of Saddiq Bey before playing a back-and-forth catch with James. The four-time MVP finished it with a thunderous slam, completing their defense-to-offense highlight.

Marcus Smart and LeBron James combine for the fast break slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/Y5o9jJUiQv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 4, 2026

The 41-year-old James has been on a throwdown tour as of late, showing he can still get up despite his age.

The 31-year-old Smart, meanwhile, has played his role well, disrupting the opponent's offense with his tenacity and relentlessness. It's no wonder he has retained his starting role even if the Lakers' lineup has returned to full health.

Coach JJ Redick has repeatedly pleaded with his players to exert more effort, especially on defense. The impressive play of Smart and James is further proof that good things happen when they are more active.

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans, 110-101, improving to 37-24.

James had 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, while Smart was all over the court with 10 points, three rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks.

Luka Doncic led the scoring with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds, seven assists, and seven turnovers.

The Lakers will face a tough test on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets.