The Phoenix Suns are putting all of their chips on the table for the 2023 season. After a disappointing second-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the team made a blockbuster trade for star guard Bradley Beal. While the trade was a net positive in terms of talent, concerns about their depth linger.

With that in mind, Suns fans will be pleased that at least one member of their bench will be returning in 2023, per Marc Stein. Damion Lee is set to return to Phoenix amidst a sea of uncertainty surrounding their free agents in 2023.

“Damion Lee, I’m told, is considered one of the surest candidates to re-sign with Phoenix of the Suns’ numerous unrestricted free agents.”

The Suns have a lot of free agents to think about during the offseason. Other notable free agents in Phoenix include Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo, Josh Okogie, and TJ Warren. Lee might not be the flashiest name out of everyone, but he's still a valuable piece for Phoenix.

In 74 games for the Suns, Damion Lee averaged just over 20 minutes per game, scoring over eight points per game on over 44% shooting from the outside. At the very least, Lee is going to be an effective floor spacer for this team moving forward.

The Suns have formed a new big three with Devin Booker being flanked by Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. On paper, this team is a strong contender (having three All-Stars will do that to you). Will their on-paper talent translate on the court, though?