The Buffalo Bills focused on defense in the 2025 NFL draft, using their first five picks on defensive players. GM Brandon Beane traded up from No. 56 to No. 41 to land former South Carolina standout T.J. Sanders early in the second round. After a lengthy negotiation, the team has now reached an agreement with the rookie defensive tackle.

The Bills signed Sanders to a four-year, $10.645 million contract that includes $10.073 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Guaranteed money had been the sticking point during protracted negotiations between Sanders and Buffalo. Before this season, only first-round draft picks received fully guaranteed deals. But the Houston Texans changed everything with Jayden Higgins’s historic contract. The Texans made the 34th overall pick the first second-rounder to ever receive a fully guaranteed deal.

The Cleveland Browns followed suit, signing 33rd overall pick Carson Schwesinger to a fully guaranteed $11.8 million contract. These signings wreaked havoc on the NFL, creating a stalemate as the 30 other second-round picks held out for guaranteed money.

Bills guarantee nearly 95% of T.J. Sanders' rookie contract

Over two months after Higgins and Schwesinger signed, the first domino finally fell. San Francisco 49ers’ second-rounder Alfred Collins inked a $10.3 million contract with 88% guaranteed. The deal had a ripple effect leading to a number of second-rounders signing.

The Bills were able to reach an agreement with Sanders and now the 21-year-old rookie can focus on preparing for the upcoming season. Both Sanders and fourth-round pick Deone Walker are expected to have big roles on the Bills’ defensive line behind veterans DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver.

In addition to bolstering the interior of the line Buffalo improved on the edge, signing Joey Bosa to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. The Bills also drafted former Arkansas pass rusher Landon Jackson in the third round.

With Sanders’ holdout finally ending after the team guaranteed nearly 95% of his contract, Bills fans have an array of takes on the situation.

SMH asked:

“How petty are the Bills they didn’t guarantee the entire 10,645,000 & instead left 572,000 up in the air, smh”

papiofficial noted:

“Another near fully guaranteed deal in the second round, this trend is real. Rosenhaus turning Day 2 into premium territory.”

Sekani commented:

“The Bills locking in TJ Sanders with a big guaranteed package shows their commitment to bolstering the defensive line right away. Strong move for team depth and future impact.”

SRkeste90798 wants New Orleans to follow the Bills’ lead:

“This is the type of contract the Saints need to give Shough, almost copy-paste. 95% guaranteed with 5% incentives”

And R DeLevis joked:

“Damn, the rest of the owners are going to take a tire iron to the Texans GM next time the meet up.”