The Phoenix Suns underwent a much-needed shakeup this offseason, trading Kevin Durant after a disastrous 2024-25 season. They also appear to be closing in on a Bradley Beal buyout, so the team will look a whole lot different heading into 2025-26.

In place of Durant, in comes Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks from the Houston Rockets. Brooks provides a veteran presence who will be gritty on the defensive end, while Green is young and inconsistent but has mountains of offensive talent when he is on and playing with confidence.

Of course, the two of them will have to mesh with Devin Booker, the lone holdover from the Suns' failed attempt at a “Big Three.” Booker is in Phoenix for the long haul after signing a new two-year contract extension worth more than $70 million per year, so Green and Brooks will have to accommodate him.

While the fit between Green and Booker has been heavily ridiculed since the trade, the G League Ignite product is excited to work with him and the two have already connected this offseason.

“He called me when I was out in Phoenix trying to look for a house and stuff,” Green said of Booker. “From what I've read so far, just off his vibe and everything, he's excited. He's ready to do what we gotta do, he understands the situation we're in right now. People don't expect us to do anything. People don't expect us to come out of the West at all.

“I think the situation we're in is just like last year. They didn't expect Houston to do none of that last year, so what's the difference?”

That's a great mentality for Green to take into the season, especially after a disappointing performance in the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. Green's struggles, where he scored more than 12 points just one time in the seven-game series, likely played a big factor in the Rockets' motivation to go after Durant and move off of Green.

Green and Booker are both score-first guards, so it's likely that the former Rocket will have to increase his off-ball effectiveness and his playmaking in order to get the most out of that partnership. From the looks of it, Green is taking the right mindset into his new team this offseason.