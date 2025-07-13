Their time together at the Phoenix Suns may have ended, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker continue to be close to each other. The two were recently spotted vibing together at a Drake concert in London.

The American rapper recently performed as part of the Wireless Festival held from July 11-13 at Finsbury Park in London. Among the thousands of fans gathered at the concert were former teammates KD and Booker, who appear to remain strong despite the former’s recent trade to the Houston Rockets.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant chilling at Drake’s show in London 🔥 (Via, IG/jake_kaz)

The two can be seen enjoying and singing to the music among a sea of fans with Drake performing onstage. Both players have previously featured in multiple Drake songs and are known to be fans of the rapper. The two also won the gold medal together at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and have an obvious mutual respect that has survived the untimely breakup.

Their on-court chemistry had blossomed in their first season together when Durant joined from the Brooklyn Nets back in 2023. Booker has spent his entire NBA career with the Suns thus far after being drafted 13th overall at the 2015 draft. The two formed a ‘Big 3’ alongside Bradley Beal, but the team enjoyed moderate success despite all players producing decent individual numbers.

The Suns finished 6th in the 2023-24 season, with Durant producing 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists per game and Booker averaging 27.1 points and 6.9 assists per game. However, an injury-affected last campaign saw them finish 11th with a 36-46 record.

That resulted in a historic seven-team trade that saw Durant leave for the Houston Rockets earlier this month. Beal is also understood to be close to agreeing a buy-out with multiple teams showing interest.

The Suns are now expected to kickstart a rebuild around Devin Booker despite the difficult salary cap situation they are currently traversing through. KD, on the other hand, will attempt to help the Rockets emerge as serious title contenders next season.