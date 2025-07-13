A newer version of the Phoenix Suns should be expected for the 2025-26 season. With Devin Booker signing a massive contract extension, he's the head of the snake, with a new supporting cast around him.

After Phoenix landed Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Khaman Maluach in exchange for Kevin Durant, the Suns are going with a youth movement.

Not to mention, guys like Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn are in their sophomore seasons and are looking to be major contributors.

In an interview with PHNX Suns, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed that Booker is ready to go with this new team.

“You're seeing a team change its direction from a veteran-laden team, to a team that's more scrappy, a younger team, and (Devin) Booker committing to that,” Charania said. “I'm told he's been working out with players on the Suns, the last two weeks.

So he's fully immersed himself with this team. With Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the whole Phoenix Suns team flew out to Vegas to be a part of his moment. I think it speaks a lot to the camaraderie.”

Devin Booker loves what the Suns are building

The 2025 NBA Draft was a true slam dunk for general manager Brian Gregory. For instance, he landed Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, and Koby Brea.

The latter lit up his first Summer League game, hitting four 3-point shots. Furthermore, the team has a scrappy element to them. Every player has a chip on their shoulder, even Booker himself has something to prove.

While the team has some work to do, they have key pieces. As Charania mentioned, nearly every member of the Suns were in attendance at the Summer League. That alone is a promising sign of what's to come.

This past season, chemistry was fickle, especially after previous head coach Mike Budenholzer told Booker to tone it down, vocally.

Now, he might get the green light from new head coach, Jordan Ott.

Considering that the team is this cohesive with month of the offseason left to go, this is beyond encouraging. During the next two months, it'll be implementing the schemes Phoenix wants to run.

They have the pieces, but now, it's about execution.

