The Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal remain locked in a tense standoff as the expected buyout of the former Washington Wizards star's massive contract continues to stall. While both parties are reportedly on the same page about parting ways, the holdup centers around financial structure, timing, and leverage, factors that have turned a procedural move into a prolonged saga.

A major snag in the buyout process is tied to the terms of Beal’s current contract, according to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Beal is owed a 25% advance on his 2025-26 salary, a payment totaling over $13 million, set to be disbursed on July 15. Although he is reportedly guaranteed to receive the sum regardless of his buyout status, it is widely believed Beal is waiting for the payment to process before finalizing any exit from Phoenix.

The situation has left the Suns in a difficult position. The franchise has been actively trying to move on from Beal since midway through the 2024-25 season, following a souring of the relationship between player and team. After trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason, Phoenix's next objective became clear: to create cap flexibility by resolving Beal’s situation.

Phoenix's front office is highly motivated to execute a buyout deal. If successful, the Suns could remove themselves from the restrictive first and second tax aprons. To achieve this, Beal would be required to return $13.8 million of the nearly $110 million remaining on his contract. This concession would enable Phoenix to waive and stretch the remaining salary across five seasons, saving significant space under the league's salary cap structure.

Article Continues Below

While a resolution appears imminent, Beal appears to be in no rush. Talks have intensified, especially after the Milwaukee Bucks waived Damian Lillard, signaling a precedent for high-profile buyouts. But Beal’s full control, thanks to his no-trade clause, means he’s dictating the timeline. Beal is taking his time to explore his options, even as a move to the Los Angeles Clippers appears to be the likeliest outcome.

The Clippers still hold $5.35 million of their mid-level exception and would remain about $3.5 million below the first tax apron if they signed Beal. This room not only makes a Beal deal viable, but also positions the Clippers to potentially sign veteran guard Chris Paul on a minimum deal.

Other teams, including the Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors, have expressed interest, but a minimum contract seems unlikely for Beal. A “1+1” deal with the Clippers, including a player option for 2026, is the expected structure.