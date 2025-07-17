ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed Thursday that the Minnesota Timberwolves made a formal trade offer for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant before he was ultimately dealt to the Houston Rockets in June.

According to Windhorst, the Timberwolves’ proposal included a package centered around veteran center Rudy Gobert, guard Donte DiVincenzo, rookie forward Terrence Shannon Jr., and the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Suns reportedly held in-depth discussions with Minnesota before shifting course.

“Before taking the Rockets offer, the Suns had in-depth discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves about moving Durant for a package that included star center Rudy Gobert, guard Donte DiVincenzo, promising forward Terrence Shannon Jr. and the 17th pick in this year's draft,” Windhorst wrote in his latest report. “Sources told ESPN.”

The deal did not advance due to Durant’s lack of interest in joining the Timberwolves. While he did not hold a no-trade clause, Durant’s influence over trade discussions played a factor, particularly with only one year remaining on his contract.

“Durant had made it known that the Wolves were not on his short list of preferred teams,” Windhorst reported. “And with just one season left on his contract, Durant had leverage. The talks faded.”

Timberwolves’ offer for Kevin Durant could’ve kept Bradley Beal with Suns

The Suns ultimately completed a trade with the Rockets that returned a younger core highlighted by guard Jalen Green. Windhorst noted that had the Suns accepted Minnesota’s offer, they may have prioritized retaining Bradley Beal in the aftermath.

“Had that deal come to fruition, there was a place for Beal in the lineup, and the Suns might've made it a priority to keep him,” Windhorst added.

Instead, the Suns reached a contract buyout with Beal, who later signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant, 36, averaged 26.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season while shooting 52.4% from the field and 41.2% from three. He now joins a Rockets team led by Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, as Houston looks to transition from a rebuilding phase to playoff contention.

Minnesota, meanwhile, was exploring ways to upgrade its roster following a run to the Western Conference Finals. The franchise has remained committed to building around Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle but was open to moving Gobert in the right deal. DiVincenzo was a key contributor in their playoff rotation, and Shannon Jr., selected in the first round, was viewed as a promising long-term piece.

Windhorst’s report offers rare confirmation of the Timberwolves' aggressive pursuit of Durant and provides further insight into one of the most impactful trade negotiations of the NBA offseason.