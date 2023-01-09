By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

What are the Toronto Raptors going to do at the trade deadline? Plenty of contenders are monitoring the 2019 champions, and for good reason. With their record starting to crumble over the last month, there’s speculation about Toronto blowing it up. While the Raptors might not go on a trade bonanza in February, Gary Trent Jr is reportedly available in talks, per Marc Stein.

“…Toronto is one of those teams perceived on the outside to be on the brink of making core players available in the wake of a disappointing first half. Based on my reporting, while Gary Trent Jr. is undeniably available in advance of the deadline, I wouldn’t expect a broad fire sale (from Raptors).”

Stein goes on to mention that the Raptors have a steep asking price for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, who they deem the most valuable. Both players have been integral to the small victories Toronto have gotten this season. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr has been more cold than hot this year, making him potentially expendable.

The Raptors’ decision to make Gary Trent Jr available in a trade a bit puzzling, though. One of Toronto’s biggest areas of concern is their guard position. They already don’t have a lot of consistent depth behind Trent Jr at the two spot. Unless Toronto gets a guard or two in return, a GTJ trade will not fix their problem at the one and two.

Aside from Gary Trent Jr, another potential trade candidate for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet. Stein also outlines why Toronto is not pulling the trigger on a team blow-up yet: the new draft lottery odds gives them an outside chance of snagging a top-pick even without a bottom-three record.