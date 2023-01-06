By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Toronto Raptors are not in a very good spot right now. They presently sit outside the top ten teams in the Eastern Conference. They are, in fact, dead last in the Atlantic Division with a disappointing 16-22 win-loss slate. There’s just really no reason why this squad should be performing as badly as they have this season. Pascal Siakam, of course, is one key element of the Raptors’ fortunes. Right now, Toronto could finally be forced to accept that they have to blow up their core and deal Siakam for a major rebuild moving forward. Here we will look at three potential blockbuster trade scenarios for Toronto Raptors star player Pascal Siakam as the trade deadline looms.

The Raptors’ performance this season has been disappointing. This was not where fans expected the Raptors to be entering the 2022-23 NBA season. Recall that they finished with the fifth-best record in the previous season and have a promising core composed of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes. However, it would be naive to assume that they will make significant changes to their team at the NBA Trade Deadline. Of course, as they continue to flounder, coach Nick Nurse and GM Bobby Webster should certainly consider making some changes, if not blowing the roster up altogether.

One possible trade piece is no less than Siakan, who should fetch quite a hefty price on the trading block. How big? Well, possibly even more than what the Minnesota Timberwolves gave up for Rudy Gobert during the offseason.

It is not surprising that the Raptors would be asking for a lot in exchange for Siakam. It’s just right that they should if they are considering making changes to their roster. This could also be a way for the Raptors to set the market for the trade deadline or signal to other teams their level of interest in making moves. On the other hand, it could also be a way for the Raptors to indicate that they are not interested in making major changes to their team. Sure, it is unlikely that any team will make an offer that the Raptors find appealing during the season. Still, this does not necessarily mean that they are not open to making any moves at the deadline.

That said, let’s just hypothesize what a potential Pascal Siakam trade might look like in the future. As such, let’s discuss three potential blockbuster deals for the Raptors star player.

Report: Trade prices for O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam considered a ‘s–tload’ https://t.co/2iz69pz2qU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2023

1. Miami Heat

In this scenario, we could see a deal centered around Pascal Siakam going to Miami in exchange for Bam Adebayo. Other pieces would obviously have to be added, but that’s the gist.

The Raptors’ current record has not been up to par this season. However, there is still hope for the team with Barnes showing potential as a star player. The deal to trade Siakam and bring in Bam Adebayo serves to help Barnes in two ways. Firstly, it allows Barnes to take on a larger role as the primary ball-handler, as there is some overlap in their positions. Additionally, Adebayo’s defensive versatility will add a needed element to the Raptors’ wing-heavy rotation. They will finally have a legitimate big man! Furthermore, Adebayo is younger than Siakam. This aligns more closely with Barnes’ timeline for development. If this deal goes through, the future could look bright for the Raptors.

2. Sacramento Kings

In this scenario, the Raptors ship Siakam out for a bunch of Kings assets. This may include any combo of Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, and Davion Mitchell with some picks.

It will not be an easy decision for the Raptors to decide whether or not to trade Pascal Siakam, who has been a key player for the team and has even been their best player. However, with the team’s current record, it is not uncommon to consider trading their best player. Additionally, Barnes has the potential to take on that role and is similar to Siakam in style of play. If the Raptors were to decide to build around Barnes, they could potentially use Barnes, Murray, and/or Mitchell to do so.

3. Phoenix Suns

In this scenario, which could be the craziest of them all, we have Siakam exchanging places with big man DeAndre Ayton. Of course, the teams could add more assets to this deal as well.

This deal may not be well-received by some Raptors fans. Still, it should be considered. Although the team hopes that Barnes can eventually take on that role, he has not yet done so. Part of the purpose of this deal is to allow Barnes to take on a larger role and see if he would benefit from being the primary playmaker on the team. Again, remember that he and Siakam have similar styles of play. Bringing in Ayton should make things easier for Barnes and finally give the Raptors a legit center. Take note also that Ayton is a strong pick-and-roll finisher and a better rim protector than anyone currently on the Raptors’ roster.