When the Toronto Raptors signed Immanuel Quickley to a five-year, $175 million contract, the price came in a bit higher than many anticipated at $35 million a year, and while the Raptors could have matched any deal in restricted free agency, there was concern about real interest from the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. However, the Raptors believe the structure of Quickley's deal will make it age and look more reasonable down the line.

“The structure of the deal helps. Per a source, and as Raptors GM Bobby Webster confirmed to TSN on Monday, it's a flat $175 million over five years – no options or annual raises,” Lewenberg wrote. “It will be worth 25 percent of the salary cap next season, but assuming the cap continues to rise as expected, Quickley's cap hit will only be 17 percent by year five, when he's 29 and the team figures to be more competitive and in need of the additional roster flexibility. That's fair value for even an average starting point guard, and Toronto is certainly hoping that he can grow into more than that.”

It is right that Quickley's contract extension with the Raptors is flat over the five seasons, with the cap hit staying at $35 million per season, according to Spotrac. As noted, the percentage of the cap that his contract will take up is just under 25 percent this season, then it dips down to an estimated 22.57 percent, then 20.51 percent, followed by 18.65 percent and 16.95 percent.

Quickley was arguably the best asset the Raptors got back in the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. Now, he is solidified as a key piece for the team's future, and if he continues to grow, this contract could look a lot better down the line.

It is a different structure from Scottie Barnes' contract, who has ascending cap hits from $38.6 million this season to $51.03 million in the last year of the deal. There are also incentives to potentially get more money than is currently guaranteed for Scottie Barnes. RJ Barrett, who was acquired in the Anunoby deal and signed his deal with the Knicks, has ascending cap hits over the course of his contract as well, but if he performs the way he did after going to Toronto, his deal will not look too bad.

Immanuel Quickley cemented as core piece for Raptors

The centerpiece for the Raptors is Barnes, who made a big jump in year three and made the All-Star Game for the first time this past season. He was thrusted into a bigger role after Anunoby and Pascal Siakam were traded, with mixed results following. The hope is that more time playing with Quickley will help them achieve their goals.

Barnes had a season-ending injury, while Quickley took a personal leave, and the two only played 25 games together. Those two developing chemistry, along with RJ Barrett as well, is vital to the future of the Raptors, who are headed in a new direction with younger players following trading Anunoby and Siakam last season.