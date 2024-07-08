In a startling revelation, Paul George has shed new light on the pivotal decision-making process that led to his and Kawhi Leonard's team-up with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 (and consequently, Leonard's heartbreaking departure from the Raptors).

This decision altered the landscape of the NBA, and George's recent comments have added a new layer of intrigue to the story.

In 2019, Kawhi Leonard was fresh off an NBA Championship and Finals MVP performance with the Toronto Raptors. As a free agent, Leonard's next move was highly anticipated. According to Paul George, Leonard had reached out to him with a proposition to join forces in Toronto, where they would aim to defend Leonard's recently acquired title.

“I was close to going to Toronto, like we were deciding to go to Toronto or the Clippers,” George revealed, per The Athletic's Law Murray. “Ultimately, the Clippers put something better. You know, a better package together, a better trade package together, that sent me to LA. But I was close. He was going to re-sign to Toronto, and we were going to go to Toronto.”

George claims that Leonard was ultimately the one who pushed him to meet him in LA instead of joining forces in Toronto. The decision hinged on the trade packages that could be assembled. The Clippers managed to outbid the Raptors with a blockbuster deal that sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and control of seven first-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for George.

This was a package that the Raptors, constrained by their assets and draft capital, could not match.

Leonard's push for George to join him in Los Angeles was a masterstroke (at least, that's what it seemed like at the time) that set the stage for the Clippers' attempt to build a championship-caliber team. The tandem of Leonard and George immediately became one of the most formidable duos in the league, although their journey together has been marred by injuries and playoff disappointments.

From 2019-2024: Paul George now

In a twist of fate and failure, Paul George has now departed from the Clippers and is preparing to start a new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers. This move marks the first time George has changed teams via free agency in the offseason. Previously, he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2010 and traded to both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s bittersweet,” George said of leaving the Clippers. “I don’t know what reception I will get coming back, but I do want to say I appreciate playing in front of the home crowd and embracing playing for the city.”

George's departure comes at a crucial time for the Clippers, who are set to debut the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season. His absence will be keenly felt, both on the court and in the locker room.

The revelation about the potential Raptors team-up has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and analysts. Many are intrigued by the “what-if” scenarios, pondering how the NBA landscape might have been altered had George and Leonard joined forces in Toronto.

Paul George's tenure with the Clippers was marked by both brilliance and frustration. His on-court performances often showcased his elite two-way abilities, but the team's inability to reach the NBA Finals has left fans yearning for what could have been. Despite this, George remains appreciative of his time in Los Angeles.

“I appreciate playing in front of the home crowd and embracing playing for the city,” George said. His contributions to the Clippers have been significant, and his departure marks the end of a notable chapter in the franchise's history.

As Paul George embarks on his new journey with the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA community will be watching closely. His ability to adapt to a new system and potentially lead another franchise to success will be a key storyline in the upcoming season.

For the Clippers, the focus shifts to how they will fill the void left by George’s departure and continue their pursuit of an elusive NBA Championship. The debut of the Intuit Dome adds an extra layer of excitement and pressure for the organization as they look to the future.