The Portland Trail Blazers do not have interest in acquiring Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro reported Monday.

Ayton is considered a piece the Suns could move before the 2023-24 season. He signed a four-year, $132,929,128 contract last offseason and is not well-liked by Suns fans for his performance this past season.

Deandre Ayton helped lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, but he has often lacked a sense of urgency. He struggled to match the physicality of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference semifinal matchup between the teams.

Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is still very talented. He can be maximized as a player, according to new Suns coach Frank Vogel.

“I think he can be one of the best centers in the league,” Vogel said. “I think he’s shown that at times throughout his career.”

The Suns' coach said he is intent on “restoring” Ayton to an All-Star caliber player. That may not happen if the Suns move on from him.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds for the Suns last season. His role changed once Phoenix traded for forward Kevin Durant in February, using him more as a rebounder and pick-and-roll finisher rather than a priority on offense.

His averages dipped to 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in 11 postseason games.

The Suns' center had three straight games with 20 points and 10 rebounds when he and his team faced Vogel's Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. The coach can provide development based on his experiences with former Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert and Lakers big Anthony Davis, who was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2020.