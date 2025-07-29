Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has himself a new target in the form of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who joined the team via free agency this offseason. Jackson has always delighted in connecting with his teammates on the field, and Hopkins will likely benefit from that.

With the Ravens deep into training camp, the chemistry between the two offensive stars will only get better. Fans can expect jaw-dropping plays from Jackson and Hopkins—even ones that don't count.

On Monday, the Ravens posted a video of Jackson's laser pass, which Hopkins caught one-handed for a touchdown. It, however, was nullified due to a flag.

“Flag on the play but the catch was too fire not to share,” wrote Baltimore on X.

The 33-year-old Hopkins reposted the video and added a short caption.

“Iron sharpens iron,” said the five-time Pro Bowler.

Some felt that signing Hopkins to a one-year deal worth $5 million was a wrong move for the Ravens, citing his age and declining play. Last season, he split time with the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs, tallying 56 receptions for 610 yards.

Baltimore, however, believed it needed to shore up its receiving corps and provide more options for the 28-year-old Jackson, who is still seeking his first appearance in the Super Bowl.

Hopkins hurt his knee during training camp on Thursday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said they're being “extra cautious” with the veteran pass-catcher.

Early this month, Hopkins didn't mince words when asked about his role on the Ravens.

“It seems like there's been a piece that's been missing. I could be that addition. I could not be that addition,” said the five-time All-Pro member in a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

He added that he and Jackson “see things differently,” but with more time together on the field, it's only a matter of time until they're on the same page and making more highlights.

